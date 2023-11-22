The filming of Tron: Ares, third chapter of the science fiction saga Tronthey should start immediately after the period of Christmas holidays. The news was first reported exclusively by Collider. According to this source, filming will take place in VancouverCanada.

There are still very few details about this new film. The hero will be played by the American actor and singer Jared Letobut there is still no information about his character.

The cast will also include two very well-known faces, in particular to fans of TV series: we are talking about Evan Peters – winner of an Emmy for his performance in Dahmer – And Cameron Monaghanwho played the role of Ian Gallagher in Shameless US and the villain Jerome in the TV series Gotham.

Monaghan’s previous experience playing roles that make use of motion capture – as was the case with the video game series Star Wars: Jedi – leads one to think that the actor could also in this case play a character using the same technology, even if there is nothing certain about it.

The film will be directed by director Norwegian Joachim Ronning. Ronning had leaked some details about the plot of Tron: Ares already ad August 2023commenting on delay in production of the film because of the SAG-AFTRA strike which kept Hollywood in check until recently.