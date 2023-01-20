Tron 3 is officially in the works under the title of “Tron: Ares”. Among the few details available to us we have some personalities involved, both behind and in front of the camera.

In addition to the name of the third chapter of the sci-fi saga Disneywe have in fact the certainty of a presence: that of Jared Leto. The Oscar Prizeknown for the role of Joker in Suicide Squad, has always been a fan of the project and will finally become an active part of it.

Director is another well-known name in the Disney studios: Joachim Rønning. Already known for “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge”, the Norwegian director would have declared that he wanted to clearly link up with the previous “Tron: Legacy” as regards the plot of the new title.

The 2010 title certainly didn’t have the same success as Tron, from 1982, but it still convinced Disney, evidently willing to invest again in this historical project.

