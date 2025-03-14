Traveling in search of northern lights is a tourist activity that is becoming fashionable. The famous Northern lights are a natural show that paints the sky of luminous bursts of different colors. Norway, Finland, Alaska, Iceland and Canada They are considered … The five best destinations to see them. And the Norwegian city of Tromsø It has become the last decade in a true focus of attraction of boreal lights from all points on the planet.

The tourist guides in the area believe that this growing interest in finding northern lights is due to several reasons. On the one hand, mobile devices are now capable of capturing previous images for those who had much more sophisticated equipment. On the other hand, photographs circulate at high speed through social networks and more and more people want to live this unforgettable experience.

Choosing the city of Tromsø for this adventure also has another explanation. Although it is located north of the Arctic Circlemaintains a tempered climate thanks to the warmer waters that drag the Gulf of the North Atlantic Gulf. It is cold in winter, but the icy temperatures of other countries are not reached where you can also contemplate the lights of the north. In addition, its enclave is spectacular, surrounded by fjords and tale landscapes, where it snows a lot and those white mantles make everything look much more beautiful.

While Asian tourists are the ones that abound in these lands, in Spain the interest has greatly increased and even Iberia has launched this winter a direct connection between Madrid and Tromsø Twice a week.

The winters They are long, ice cream, snowy, suction and cloudy, but it is rare that the temperatures are lower than -10º. The most common is that the coldest days do not fall from the -6º. In the hottest months, from June to September, the thermometers range between 10th and 15th maximum. And it is also important to take into account the hours of light that you will have based on the time of year, since the plans will be different.

The center of the city of Tromsø in winter



Vegard road





From September to April The pursuit of northern northern lights is what attracts travelers most, But the city also offers beautiful images of the snowy city with different cultural and gastronomic offer. In summer, on the other hand, the midnight sun illuminates the entire city and there is much more nightlife as well as concerts, exhibitions and festivals. It is also the most northern university city in the world.

One of the most visited places is the Arctic Cathedralalso known as the Church of Tromsdalen, architectural icon of the city. Built in 1965, it is the work of Jan Inge Hovig who opted for an innovative design with which to symbolically represent the nature of the north. Joined to the city center by the also famous Tromsø bridgefrom the immediate vicinity of the Church you can contemplate a unique view over the city. And a few meters you can access the cable car Fjellheisen. If the day is clear, the panoramic view is spectacular.

The Tromsø bridge and the Arctic Cathedral in winter



Vegard road





To better understand the history of this area, it is advisable to visit the Polar Museum in the old customs facilities. There you manage to immerse yourself in the numerous polar expeditions to Svalbard, Greenland or the Canadian Arctic. The city was the logistics base of great explorers like Amundsen, who directed the expedition to Antarctica that for the first time reached the South Pole.

Excursions

In the surroundings of Tromsø there is no lack of places to go to enter unforgettable landscapes. Senja It is one of the islands that does not disappoint, for many the most beautiful in the country, in which different activities can be carried out, in addition to knowing closely the weight that fishing has in this community. Husøy In a small town in Senja located on a tiny island, a fishermen’s area, and to get there the most beautiful and sinuous roads on the island are traveling.

Between January and April the fishing community lives in a very intense way the fishing of the Skrei, the premium cod, which is so important in Norwegian cuisine.

Fjords of Senja Island (above). Skrei cheeks (lower left) and the Church of Our Lady of Tromso (Catholic Cathedral of the City)

Belén Rodrígo



It is still a quiet island, without much tourism and among the recommendations made by the guides to enjoy Senja there is no lack of visit to Tunegesetthe most popular viewpoint because from him the so -called “devil’s teeth” are seen, very sharp mountains. This viewpoint is located on Route 862, from Torsken to Husøy, the path of the fjords along the coast.

Another area with a lot of charm is Somarøywhose meaning is summer island. There, from May 18 to July 26, it is always day in the city. It became famous a few years ago for wanting to be a free zone and during this period, the inhabitants of the island do not follow the traditional schedule.

Curiosities

Skrei is a premium cod of season that is only found in the waters of northern Norway. From January to April, this popular species is fishe, next to the salmon, in the country’s gastronomy. There are many and varied the local recipes of this fish from which all its parts is used, including the loins, skin, cocochas and roe.