Two weeks ago, in this same space, I spoke about the politics of trompe l’oeil. I was reading about the relationship between Mozart and Salieri, when I remembered the dispute between Parrasio and Zeuxis, which made me think about the trompe l’oeil about politic. What he wanted was to point out how politics, in general, and politicians, in particular, who had abandoned the lie in the name of the devaluation of the truth, had ended up choosing the lie transformed into truth by illusion.

