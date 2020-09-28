Only winners, like at the School of Fans! Bruno Le Maire looked like Jacques Martin when he presented his 2021 finance bill this Monday. Apart from Bercy and the veterans, all the ministries would be delighted. In fact, behind the increases hide at best the catch-ups of previous cuts, at the worst promises ever kept.

Ecology A green budget so that everything changes, but nothing changes

For the first time, the 2021 finance bill presents the environmental impact of all budgetary and tax expenditures committed. To establish this “green” count, the government has adopted six criteria, such as the fight against global warming or the protection of biodiversity. Of the 488.4 billion euros in spending scrutinized, more than 90% are neutral, not worsening the situation, but not improving it either. Almost 42.8 billion euros are described as environmentally friendly spending. Ten billion, conversely, are considered unfavorable, and 4.7 billion are classified “Mixed”, cumulative positive and negative impact. Powder for the eyes !, essentially say the NGOs. “Nothing on the reduction in fossil fuel subsidies, nor on the end of export guarantees for gas and oil projects”, thus illustrates the Climate Action Network (RAC). Another pitfall, and not the least: “Companies benefit from long-term aid, without any social or ecological compensation. “

Justice Finally the increases promised at the start of the five-year term

“This budget is a historic budget”, the Minister of Justice, Éric Dupond-Moretti, welcomed the announcement by the Prime Minister of an 8% increase in the budget of his ministry. In fact, the 2018-2022 programming law provided for a continuous increase in the budget ranging from 7 billion euros in 2018 to 8.3 billion in 2022. But, in 2020, the budget was reduced by 200 million compared to to the planned 7.7 billion. It is therefore only a simple catch-up.

Interior A budget burdened by the repressive migration policy

The “security” mission of the Ministry of the Interior is well endowed with an additional 0.2 billion, to which is added 1 billion of the “relaunch” mission to, again, simply respect the presidential announcements of 2017 on the recruitment of 10 000 police officers and gendarmes by 2022: that is to say 2,000 men in 2021. We should also note the significant resources that Gérald Darmanin’s ministry intends to commit in its hunt for immigrants, by providing for the creation, in 2021, of 1,500 places for return preparation systems (DPAR), which are added to the 480 places created in administrative detention this year.

Education A helping hand for a large tote

With an increase of 1.4 billion (+ 2.6%), school education is presented as one of the big winners. This allows the government to affirm that education remains one of its priorities. A large part of this 1.4 billion will however be absorbed by the natural increase in wages (around 400 million); Another 400 million should be used to fulfill the pledge of “Revaluation” teachers, the form of which has not yet been determined and which could go largely through targeted bonuses (young teachers, directors and management staff, priority education, etc.). The rest, around 600 million, will have to finance both the inclusive school (4,000 AESH posts), the duplication of the large nursery sections, the limitation to 24 per class in CP and CE1, the universal national service, the financing of private kindergartens by the municipalities… As for making up for the vertiginous loss of power of teachers, due to the freezing of the index point since 2010… not even in a dream.

Civil service Still the ideological marker of downsizing

Despite the role of social shock absorber of public services, the envelope dedicated to the public service will experience only a very slight tremor for 2021, amounting to 710 million euros, especially in favor of the Interior and the Justice. But the government is continuing to cut civil servant posts: 157 will be cut next year. If the figure has nothing to do with the dreaded clear cuts initially (50,000 positions in the state civil service), this drop is very symbolic in times of crisis. First affected, the Ministry of the Economy (- 2,163 positions), as well as the staff of the Ministry of Ecological Transition (- 947) and the Ministry of Agriculture (- 375).

Employment and training Outside of the recovery plan, still cuts

In the series “the losers of the budget”, the Ministry of Labor will also reduce by 496 positions, even if the envelope of 13.24 billion euros allocated to employment and work is up very slightly by compared to 2020. Most of the support against precariousness has already been detailed in the recovery plan: 35 billion euros will finance solidarity and support measures for employment, in particular for young people. The FNE-Training will thus be matched to the tune of 1 billion euros, including 0.6 billion in 2021, for training for employees placed in partial employment. Pôle emploi should be endowed with an additional 250 million. From September 2020, it is planned to recruit 2,150 advisers (including 650 in order to provide more intensive support to young people). Jobs for the majority in CDD and in insufficient number vis-a-vis the extent of the social crisis.

Communities A stable endowment, despite a health crisis still in progress

At the forefront of the health crisis, local authorities will have to face, as part of the recovery plan, a reduction of half of “Production taxes”. The government promises them a “Full and dynamic compensation” of this decrease in the regions, and “Dynamic and territorialized” for municipalities and ECPIs. On the other hand, the overall operating allocation allocated to communities will remain stable for the fourth consecutive year, despite the health crisis which has reduced their revenues and increased their expenditure.

Marie-Noëlle Bertrand, Olivier Chartrain, Diego Chauvet, Cécile Rousseau and Émilien Urbach