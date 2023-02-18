The FIVE group (Fabbrica Italiana Veicoli Elettrici) announces the agreement for the distribution of Tromox brand products. It will be in particular theUKKO S, also available in the UKKO S lite version, the flagship model which, from next May, will arrive in the sales network of the Bologna-based company made up of over sixty dealers in the motorcycle and scooter segment. The Chinese manufacturer thus relaunches its presence on the national territory and does so with a motorcycle clearly inspired by sport and with an aggressive look. Powered by a position-mounted motor of nominal 4kw, which reaches a peak of 8kw, the UKKO S reaches a maximum speed of 90km/h and can have up to 130km of range.

The compact size, the 14-inch wheels and the racing-style chassis they also ensure maneuverability and fun in the city. The rich equipment is completed by the digital dashboard and GPS, with which it is possible to connect to the bike from the specific APP available for iOS and Android. UKKO S will be offered at an ex-dealer price of €6,659.00, while the lite version will cost €5,979.00. Finally, the agreement between Tromox and FIVE, which produces and markets a wide range of products for electric mobility, provides for the distribution of the products also in Albania, Croatia and Malta as well as in Italy.

Fabio GiattiCEO of the FIVE group, stressed the “satisfaction of being able to bring these innovative electric motorcycles to Italy, which complete us in a market segment that is growing significantly and in which we were not present. With our market offering, we position ourselves as the main point of reference for electric vehicles, from e-bikes to minicars via scooters and electric motorbikes”.