For a possible contamination beyond the legal limits of ochratoxin, a chemical substance, the Ministry of Health has reported on its website the recall, as a precaution, by the producer of some coffee lots produced by Trombetta coffee.

It is the brand of the Roman coffee par excellence, the seizure concerns the plant in via dei Castelli Romani 132, in Pomezia. The affected products are “L’espresso arabica”, capsules in 275 gram packs, with lot number 02CD05B and “L’espresso arabica”, pods in 126 gram packs with lot number 01DD04B.

Consumers were asked to bring the product back to the points of sale if they had purchased packages attributable to the lots covered by the measure. In particular, the capsules and pods with the Consilia and Lo Zio d’America brands were withdrawn.

The Ministry was alarmed by the presence of ochratoxin, a mycotoxin found mainly in cereals, coffee, dried fruit and wine. It is produced by some moulds, and can, for example, make the meat of animals that have eaten contaminated food toxic and carcinogenic.

The latest studies from EFSA, the European food safety authority, certify that ochratoxin can be genotoxic as it directly damages DNA.

The European Union has imposed very stringent limits on the quantities of substances tolerated in foods. Other studies indicate that it is absorbed primarily in the stomach, and then in the jejunum, the section of intestine between the ileum and the small intestine.