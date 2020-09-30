People have been trolling Suhana Khan for her color. They have been sending unsightly comments. Meanwhile, when he responded to these trolls through a post, his father Shahrukh Khan also came in the trollers’ wrap. Trolls gave him the tag of hypocrisy and asked that on one hand you are writing about skin color. On the other hand your father is adding Fairness Cream. One Twitter user wrote, “I completely agree with Suhana Khan. The voice they have raised on the things that are made about skin color is correct. But I think they should start it from their home. You cannot hold people completely responsible when your father has been promoting the feeling of being white for years. “

At the same time, another user writes, “Suhana Khan, you very much said that having dark skin is not an embarrassment, but a beautiful thing in itself. But don’t you think you should write a similar note for your father? They are the ones who promote the products of white. First try to convert the one you worship into a common life. ”

While I wholeheartedly agree with what #SuhanaKhan has said, #EndColourism should start from home. You can’t complain to the society about the obsession your dad has been promoted for years !! If this doesn’t expose the morals, or the lack thereof, in the film industry !! pic.twitter.com/Oioak45F4B – Neethu Nair 🇮🇳 (@Neethu__Nair) September 30, 2020

Well said #SuhanaKhan ArkDark skin is not a badge of shame but rather a glorious masterpiece ..but shouldn’t u be penning a note to your dad too to #EndColourism..coz he is the one promotion skin whiteners🤷

To hell with such color prejudices 🙅 So practice what you preach 😊 pic.twitter.com/No0pSNXQpu – Drspeaks👩⚕️ (@being_eyedolls) September 30, 2020

Let us know that some users had made lewd comments on Suhana’s photos about her color, after which she replied to trolls through the post. On Instagram, screenshots of some comments were shared with her photo, calling them black and ugly. Suhana Khan told in the post that it is for all those who do not speak Hindi. I thought I should tell them something. Black color is called black in Hindi. The word Kali is used to refer to a woman whose color is dark.

Suhana Khan wrote this post

He wrote in the caption, “There is a lot going on now and this is one of the issues that we need to fix. It’s not just about me, it’s about every young girl and boy who grew up with inferiority complex for no reason. A lot has been said about my looks. When I was 12 years old, I was told that I was ugly because of my skin. Those who say so include older men and women. “

“All of us Indians are basically brown in color. Yes, we come from different shades, but it doesn’t matter how much you tried to separate yourself, but you can’t. Hating your own people shows how insecure you are about yourself. “

Suhana wrote at the end of the post that I am sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking and your family have convinced you that you are not beautiful if you are not 5’7 or your color is not fair. Hope this helps you. I am 5’3 inches. My color is brown and I am very happy about it. You should also be happy.