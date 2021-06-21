In Crimea, which suffered from floods, trolleybus route No. 42 from Yalta to Nikita was restored. It was extended due to the use of new trolleybuses with an autonomous running reserve on the line.

Thus, the route will descend from the Yalta-Simferopol highway to the lower gates of the Nikitsky Botanical Garden, said the chairman of the Yalta City Council – the head of the municipality Konstantin Shimanovsky, whose words are quoted IA “Kryminform”…

Due to the fact that in the center of Yalta, the liquidation of the consequences of extreme rainfall continues and the traffic is closed, the route will temporarily depart from the trolleybus station. Immediately after the opening of the city for transport, it will again be extended to the Pionerskaya stop, Shimanovsky said.

Heavy rains fell in Crimea last week. In some areas, the two-month and three-month precipitation rates fell. This led to flooding and destruction. In Yalta, 24 people were injured as a result of the downpours. One person died.

June 22 and 23 in the Yalta region are declared days off.

Meanwhile, the Emergencies Ministry warned that heavy rains, thunderstorms, hail and squally winds are predicted in Crimea on the evening of June 21, as well as during the day on June 22.