Sona Mahapatra is known not only for her singing but also for her social media talk. She has given a befitting reply to trolls many times before. Recently he again stopped speaking of a troll.

The troll said- Looks like a victim of the Bowley Gang

Social media has reduced the distance between syllabus and common people. It also has some disadvantages. Celebrities often have to target trolls. Recently a Twitter user wrote to Sona Mahapatra, “Why do all Feminists need to show ‘cleavage’ to compete with men … and after watching some of your interviews it seems that you are a victim of the bolly gang but then You try to seduce them to enter their gang … what a contradiction.

Sona explained the meaning of cleavage

To this, Sona has replied, “Feminist” who tries to woo the ‘bolly gang’, I suggest that you get your brain treated with multiple cleavages before talking to anyone. Sona also explains the meaning of the word cleavage, cleavage, noun: a sharp division, a split (divided into two parts)