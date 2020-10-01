Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan remains very active on social media. Recently, the government announced the opening of theaters and multiplexes under Unlock 5. Abhishek Bachchan tweeted expressing his happiness over this decision. Replying to this, a user tried to troll Abhishek Bachchan. In such a situation, Abhishek Bachchan gave a befitting reply to the troll.

Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, ‘This is the best news of the week.’ Replying to this, the troll wrote, “But are you still not going to be jobless?” Responding to this tweet, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, ‘Sadly, these are in the hands of you (the audience). If you don’t like our work, we won’t get our next job. That is why we do our best work. And pray for the best work. ‘

That, alas, is in your (the audiences) hand. If you don’t like our work, we won’t get our next job. So we work to the best of our abilities and hope and pray for the best. 4 – Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 30, 2020

It is known that Abhishek Bachchan has recently returned to work after defeating Corona. He gave this information on his Instagram. Abhishek shared a picture of his new haircut. One photo was before the haircut and the other after the haircut. Sharing the photos, Abhishek wrote in the caption, ‘Before and after. The time has come to return to work. ‘ Replying to this, Anupam Kher wrote, ‘I wish I could also share before and after photos.’

Talking about the workfront, Abhishek Bachchan recently appeared in his first web series Breath 2. In this, his performance was well liked. Now he will be seen working in director Anurag Basu’s multistar drama ‘Ludo’. It stars Rajkumar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles.