Theaters and multiplexes have been announced to open from October 15 under Unlock 5. Abhishek Bachchan expressed happiness with this announcement. The social media user made fun of him on his tweet. Abhishek has given a strong reply to that troll with great patience.

Abhishek responded positively

Abhishek Bachchan tweeted with the news of the opening of Cinemahall, the best news of the week. A social media user wrote on this, but are you still not going to be jobless? To this Abhishek Bachchan replied, sadly, these are in the hands of your (audience). If you don’t like our work, we won’t get our next job. That is why we do our best to the best of our ability and expect everything to be good.

Corona was in July, will be seen in Bob Biswas

This is not the first time Abhishek has been a victim of online trolling. Social media users often make such comments on him and he is known for keeping such people silent. Abhishek Bachchan had a corona in July. Right after he was seen in the engagement of Nidhi Dutta, daughter of JP Dutta. Talking about the workfront, Abhishek will be seen in the lead role in ‘Bob Biswas’.