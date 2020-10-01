Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan expressed happiness over the recent opening of theaters and multiplexes from October 15. After this people started trolling him on Twitter. Abhishek Bachchan is also responding comfortably to him. Abhishek Bachchan is very active on social media. He keeps the fans informed about his upcoming new projects. Recently, Abhishek Bachchan appeared in the web series ‘Breath: Into the Shadows’. A troll tweeted and asked Abhishek if he smokes hash? Actually, due to the drugs case in the film industry, people are tagging actors and asking them about their consumption.

The troll wrote, “What is hash?” Abhishek Bachchan gave a befitting reply to the troll, writing, “No, sorry, don’t do this.” Yes but i am ready to help you. If you say so, I can introduce you to the Mumbai Police. I can definitely say that she will be very happy and she will definitely fulfill the things you demand. “

Hash hai kya? – Shivani Sharma (@ shivani867) September 30, 2020

It is known that Abhishek Bachchan has recently returned to work after defeating Corona. He gave this information on his Instagram. Abhishek also shared a picture of his new haircut. One photo was before the haircut and the other after the haircut. Sharing the photos, Abhishek wrote in the caption, ‘Before and after. The time has come to return to work. ‘ Replying to this, Anupam Kher wrote, ‘I wish I could also share before and after photos.’

Abhishek Bachchan will be seen working in director Anurag Basu’s multistar drama ‘Ludo’. It stars Rajkumar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles.