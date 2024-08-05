Kaspersky Lab has discovered the LianSpy Trojan that spies on Russians using Android

Kaspersky Lab experts have identified a Trojan-type virus that was used to spy on Android users in Russia.

The spyware was given the name LianSpy. According to available information, spying on Russians could have started as early as 2021. At the same time, the spyware gained access to users’ correspondence in messengers and social networks, as well as their contacts. It turned out to be difficult to detect the malware, as the attackers carefully covered all traces.

Kaspersky Lab noted that the surveillance was not mass, but targeted. The specialists were able to identify more than ten targets. However, there is no information yet about who exactly became victims of the spyware Trojan attacks.

Photo: Vladimir Gerdo / TASS

Spyware Trojans Can Get on Your Device After Using Public Wi-Fi

EdgeCenter IT Director Sergei Lipov reported that viruses, spyware Trojans and other malicious programs can get onto Android users’ devices after connecting to a public Wi-Fi hotspot.

According to him, when connecting to an open network, users automatically agree to transfer their personal data to the owner of the point. At the same time, attackers catch users inattentively by creating fake access points, when connecting to which a person will inevitably experience data leakage.

In this way, hackers can gain access to the user’s logins and passwords, their correspondence and contacts. At this time, malware and spyware can be installed on the user’s device.

“An antivirus software is a separate and very important point in digital security. It needs to be updated regularly, because it protects your computer from malicious programs such as viruses, Trojans, spyware,” the IT expert noted.

Photo: Ramil Sitdikov / RIA Novosti

Russia calls for creation of cybersecurity coordinating body

At the end of July 2024, a delegation from the Federation Council visited the Sberbank Cyber ​​Defense Center, where the issue of creating a separate government body that would deal with cybersecurity issues in the country was raised.

Vice President of Cybersecurity at Sberbank Sergei Lebed noted that recently, “an entire army of well-organized cybercriminals” has begun to act against Russia, and this threat has long since gone beyond the work of individual organizations.

He stressed that cybercrime had become a national security issue. In this regard, it was necessary to consider creating a coordinating body that could take control of the situation in the cybersecurity sphere. According to him, this concerns not only hacker attacks on Russian enterprises, but also telephone fraud and spyware that the country’s residents encounter.

First of all, the country needs a single coordinating body that will be responsible for implementing cybersecurity policy. This is necessary, among other things, from the point of view of ensuring the safety of our citizens’ personal data – the problem of leaks is acute, and in many ways this is what creates the foundation for fraudsters to conduct their illegal activities. Another important task is to train cybersecurity specialists for organizations that use digital technologies in their work and store citizens’ personal data Anatoly ArtamonovChairman of the Federation Council Committee on Budget and Financial Markets

Earlier, Android smartphone users were warned about a fraudulent scheme that installs banking Trojans on their devices. Once installed, the malware steals information about the user’s financial transactions.