Swiss researchers have developed a modern technology that prompts carcinomas to self-destruct. According to the British “Daily Mail” (Tuesday), Zurich University researchers modified a common virus that affects the respiratory system, and used it as a “Trojan horse” to transfer genes to cancerous tumors quickly and directly, in a way that does not harm healthy cells, unlike radiation and chemical treatments followed, and by their arrival they act as a model for bodies. Anti-proteins secreted by cancer cells, such as cytokines, i.e. from the inside to the outside, effectively destroying the cancer cells.

The team leader, Professor Sheena Smith, confirms that the SHREAD technique produced pores in the blood vessels of the tumor, so it succeeded in deceiving the tumor and destroying itself without compromising the healthy cells. She added, “It has already produced antibodies against breast cancer.”