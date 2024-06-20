‘Myopia favors the appearance of other eye diseases, including maculopathy, glaucoma, cataracts and retinal detachment. For this reason it must always be carefully monitored.” Pasquale Troiano, director of the Ophthalmology Complex Operational Unit at the Fatebenefratelli “Sacra Famiglia” Hospital in Erba (Como) and member of the Italian Ophthalmological Society on the occasion of the Ecm Fad ‘Visit and myopia’ course, stated this to Adnkronos Salute. Myopic ocular pathology from childhood to adulthood’ created with the contribution of the scientific partner Società Ophthalmologica Italiana and in collaboration with Fielmann.