Appointment in Magione

Next September 28th, the Magione circuit oswill host the fourth race of the Trofeo Italia Storico Classico e Prototipi, an event organised by the Circolo Auto Storiche Paolo Piantini dei Fratelli Bartoli.

Thanks to their commitment and passion, the Magione racetrack is the stage for a series of events that bring together many enthusiasts of historic racing cars in a series of exciting races that they are re-proposing the duels that characterized the racing of the last century, where driving ability was still one of the main protagonists and all the automatic systems and electronics of today were not part of this fascinating game.

Motorsport legends on the track

Many well-known faces of this sport who have been gracing the slopes of Europe for decades will be present.

Among these it is impossible not to remember Gianluca Bardellia Roman driver who, after twenty years of absence from the racing world, will return to racing with a Morris Cooper S from 1964, an iconic car that made the history of Italian championships and not only of the 80s.

The collaboration of Coloni ex F1

Bardelli, on the occasion of his return to the world of racing, has set up a team of absolute value: he will be assisted by Angel Fioruccihistoric preparer of Classic Auto of Rome, who has over ten years of experience in particular in the preparation of the very fast English cars, while the supervision of the Team will be entrusted to Enzo Coloniprotagonist of Formula 1 in the 90s.

Francisci at 78 on the track

Together with Bardelli, the participation of the Roman pilots will be enriched by the presence of Claudio Francisciwho at the age of 78 and after almost 60 years of racing, has lost neither the enthusiasm nor the polish of times gone by and still enjoys challenging and often beating drivers much younger than him, driving a prototype Lucchini P98 powered by a powerful BMW V6 3000 engine capable of over 400 hp.

PETER SILVA