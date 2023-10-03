Borsellino, the shocking hearing of the family lawyer of the murdered judge. Fingers pointed at Scarpinato

The lawyer’s statements make even more noise than the previous ones Fabio Trizzino in anti-mafia commission. The family’s lawyer Purse reconstructs the last weeks of the life of the murdered judge with his escort in July 1992 in via D’Amelio in Palermo. “After the Capaci massacre on 23 May 1992, Paolo Borsellino – states the lawyer Trizzino in the anti-mafia commission – said that he was discovering terrible, unimaginable things“. Trizzino – reports the Dire agency – quotes the words reported by Maria Falcone, sister of Giovanni, who died in the Capaci massacre, in her hearing at the CSM dated 30 July 1992. “Maria Falcone reports that on the occasion of the third anniversary of the death of brother, on June 23, ‘Paolo, faced with my and Alfredo Morvillo’s (Francesca’s brother, ed.) need to declare before the world the reasons that had forced my brother Giovanni to abandon Palermo – this is Trizzino’s reconstruction -, he said to stay calm because he was discovering terrible, unimaginable things.”

The family’s lawyer Purseheard by the president of the Commission Chiara Colosimo and the other commissioners, he speaks of the secret meeting between the magistrate and the then Ros officials Mario Mori And Giuseppe De Donno: “Borsellino met them outside the Prosecutor’s Office because he had discovered terrible things about his boss, the prosecutor Pietro Giammanco“. All this, according to Trizzino, “enrichs and strengthens the representation contained in the definitive sentences” on via D’Amelio “which speak of conflicts and circumstances so serious that they strengthened Borsellino in the conviction that its boss was an infidel“.

Hence the lawyer’s conviction: Borsellino wanted to “arrest” or “have arrested” Giammanco. At the basis of the face to face there would have been the ‘mafia and procurement’ dossier which was written by Ros. Trizzino then summarizes: “They were therefore of this meeting aware of Mori, De DonnoMarshal Carmelo Channel and the then magistrate of the time Roberto Scarpinato“, the latter present at the hearing because M5s parliamentarian. “The circumstance was confirmed by himself Scarpinato in the courtroom in Avezzano”. Trizzino in affirming this circumstance he is addressing the former magistrate Scarpinato present in the room, pointing it out. At that point Borsellino’s lawyer was “reprimanded” by President Colosimo: “Lawyer, he should address the Presidency and not the individual parliamentarians”.

