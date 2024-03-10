Believe that you are right because you were right. It is the worst of all, according to the superb poet who coined the sentence. It works for Vladimir Putin, who labels as Nazis those who are enemies of his excesses and designs. But also for Benjamin Netanyahu, who makes any criticism of his government anti-Semitic.

This is how the Great Patriotic War of the Soviet Union against Hitler becomes authorization to once again hide the old atrocities of the gulag and justify the present atrocities of the Russian troops in Ukraine. The same function corresponds to the Holocaust with respect to the occupation of the Palestinian territories in contravention of United Nations resolutions and the current destruction and massacre perpetrated by Netanyahu's extremist government in Gaza.

There has never been a lack of true Nazis and anti-Semites, or equivalents, in Ukraine and Palestine, but also in the ranks of those who make the most noise in denouncing them. Some wear insignia of anti-fascists and friends of Israel, having been and even exhibited until yesterday the exact opposite. In no case should the elevation of the part to the expression of the whole to brand a Ukrainian Jew like Zelensky as a Nazi or Antonio Guterres and the entire United Nations organization of which he is Secretary General and who was, by the way, an anti-Semite , which issued Israel's birth certificate in 1947.

Not all Ukrainians or defenseless Moscow protesters beaten by the police, then dragged to police stations, perhaps later to the punishment cell in the Arctic or the trenches of Donbas, can be Nazis. Neither can all Palestinians be anti-Semitic nor those who oppose the Government of Israel, the most far-right in history, indifferent to the suffering of others and willing to expel the Arabs and occupy all the land between the Jordan and the sea. Neither the supporters of a Palestinian State, of the return of refugees and of Jerusalem as its capital, through agreements for peace, security and self-determination for all, the Israelis who already have it and the Palestinians who are He has stolen from them until now.

These are not just verbal excesses of that infamous rhetoric that only the unconditional supporters of Putin and Netanyahu are free from. It reflects an immutable and Manichean vision of history, in which the eternal demons of fascism and anti-Semitism attack Russia and Israel, eternal and angelic nations, in apocalyptic combats. It is the politics of eternity of leaders who “place their country at the center of cyclical victimhood,” according to an accurate concept by historian Timothy Snyder (The path to unfreedomGutenberg Galaxy).

Any excess leads to confusion and burnout. When everything is fascism and anti-Semitism, nothing is fascism or anti-Semitism and the field is already fertilized for the true and most monstrous totalitarian and racist plants to grow stealthily.

