The Grano de Sal publishing house and La Jornada will give away a collection from the Citizen’s Scientific Library to the first three readers who correctly answer the following trivia.

We will receive the entries from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. this Wednesday, September 13 by email [email protected]. The winners will be notified in this way.

The winners will have to pick up the books in person, with official identification, at the newspaper’s offices on Thursday, September 14, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., exclusively, which is why we ask that people who can meet this requirement participate. We will not ship books.

1. What is the name of the only collection in the catalog of the Grano de Sal publishing house?

2. How many Nobel Prize-winning authors does Grano de Sal publishing house have in its catalog and who are they?

3. Doctor in physics Venki Ramakrishnan is the author of the book The Genetic Machine, edited by Grain de Sal. In what year and in what category did he win the Nobel Prize?

4. What is the name of the second woman to receive the Nobel Prize in Economics and the youngest winner in the history of that category?