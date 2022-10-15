Guanajuato, Gto.- Laboratory Dance Projectearned an ovation of more than 5 minutes when closing his presentation at the Main Theater of Guanajuato Capital, this Friday as part of the Cervantino International Festival in its 50th edition.

The 14 dancers of “Ash” by the artistic director and choreographer of the group Dongkyu Kimflooded the chiaroscuro of a stage that saw them flow like fire and smoke, until the eyes of the attendees who remained static and contemplative.

This production marked the return of the group to the Cervantino Festival stages, after 15 years of absence from the Spirit Feast.

The group was born in 2001 and with its choreographies has sought to expand the artistic value of dance that is not only limited to the aesthetics of dance, but also includes philosophical content in its repertoire.

In “Ceniza”, the dancers came out on stage dresses in dark ensembles that melt into the darkness of the stage, submerged in an atmosphere of sounds that evoked the flames in a forest or the crackling of a coal or wood pyre, which gradually transform into ashes.

The dance made them flow across the stage in a mixture of rhythmic and spontaneous cadent and abrupt movements that responded to the sounds of a water course, before which the dancers executed an inexplicably spontaneous but synchronized choreography that led to the extreme plasticity of the dancers taking their bodies and limbs to the limit.