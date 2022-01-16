We had to wait, but the debut of the current Mexican women’s soccer champions finally arrived. Las Rayadas de Monterrey appeared in this Clausura 2022 at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium to face Puebla, who had just suffered a 3-1 defeat against Toluca.
On this occasion, the Enfranjadas received the Rayadas with a grand gesture by making them the famous “corridor” prior to the match in recognition of the title obtained in the 2021 Apertura against Tigres Femenil.
With a very even first half and where the goal had not yet reached the game, both teams gave many chances and spectacle, but the nets still did not move when the whistle blew after forty-five minutes of play.
Things would change for the second half, because starting this, at 6 minutes the can broke and the first of the afternoon arrived. Work by Diana Evangelista that put the visit up on the scoreboard.
From there, the goals continued to arrive for the Rayadas and in this way, Nicole Pérez scored the second goal and finally, Daniela Solís, who was away from the fields for a long time due to injuries and operations, was reunited with the goal and closed the clamp for those directed by Eva Espejo who authoritatively take three points from Puebla. Starting Clausura 2022 on the right foot.
On the other hand, the team from Puebla added a new defeat added to a difference of -5 goals after having received six goals in their first two dates and having scored only once.
Complicated tournament start for La Franja that will visit Mazatlan the next date hoping to add their first points of the year.
Las Rayadas de Monterrey will play their second game of the tournament at the Azteca Stadium against the América team in what will undoubtedly be a match that will spark off.
#Triumphant #presentation #Rayadas #Monterrey #Clausura
Leave a Reply