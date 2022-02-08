The good news continues to arrive for Mexican women’s soccer and one of them is the debut of our Sofía Álvarez in the Primera Iberdrola with the Valencia team.
Álvarez, who arrived in Spain just a few days ago and was officially presented with the team on January 29, began his work with the Valencian team after passing medical exams and on February 6, a week later, he was able to step on the pitch with the Valencia for the first time.
His debut would take place in the match corresponding to day 21 of the Primera Iberdrola, which crossed the Valencia team against the powerful Levante team that came in search of 3 more points.
However, the match ended up being entirely the home team’s as Valencia largely dominated the match. Well, at the break they won 1-0 with a goal from Candela and for the second half the locals fell second through Torroda.
The minutes passed and the peak moment for the former Gallos Blancos player finally arrived, because at minute 85 of the match, Sofía Álvarez came on as a substitute, taking the place of Esther Martín-Pozuelo.
A few minutes but enough for the 21-year-old from Querétaro to boast that her official debut in the Primera Iberdrola had come and on top of that with a very important victory for Valencia. Well, this victory against Levante meant the first three points for Valencia in this 2022 and that positions them in 12th place in the general table by reaching 18 points.
The next commitment for Sofía Álvarez and the Valencia team will be this Sunday, February 13, 2022, when the Valencian team hosts Deportivo Alavés in what will be matchday 22 of the 2021/2022 season of the Primera Iberdrola.
