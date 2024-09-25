Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE).- “Without the liesthe world would be very boring”… Pachomius.-

Amílcar Ricardi, from Los Mochis, asks: “Who do you think has been the best baseball player born in Mexico?”.

Friend Ami: Undoubtedly, Hector EspinoHe had extraordinary natural power. And he was a tremendous home run hitter, without any advice from coaches or anything like that. I also admire Vinicio Castilevery good big leaguer.

Renzo A. Araujo of High Point, North Carolina, asks: “Do you consider Ohtani’s performance when he opened the 50-50 club to be one of the greatest and most spectacular days by a hitter in history?”

Leobaldo Pachón, from Cali, asks: “Why Colombia It is not a baseball countryas Mexico, Cuba, Dominican and Venezuela?.

Friend Leo: The major activity of Colombian baseball has been concentrated in Cartagena and Barranquillahe CaribbeanBy the way, they have an interesting history of international triumphs and of players in the Major Leagues. They play very good baseball in that region.

And look, the first Latin American big leaguer of the 20th century and the second in history was Colombian, Luis Castro, a native of Medellin. He played second base with the Philadelphia Athletics in 1902, under the orders of Connie Mack.

In South America, football has a lot of influence. But there were many Venezuelan students in New York at the end of the 19th century who returned from vacation with the equipment to play and great enthusiasm to teach. In addition, American ships with military personnel on board made many stops for days in Venezuelan ports and the marines disembarked to play.

There was also a notable contribution from Cuban baseball in Venezuela, with figures such as Emérito Argudín, who came to the country to teach the game.

Reynaldo Marrero from Culiacán asks: “I understand that the process of creating the first Rules of baseball took several years. And before the first game in 1846 between the Knickerbocker and the New York Nine, there were other games between teams of players all from the Knickerbocker. When was the first of those games?”

Friend King: It happened on October 6, 1845, at Elysian Field, in Hoboken, New Jersey.

