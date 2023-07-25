A record season

In the last year – since 24 July 2022 – Red Bull has captured the impressive number of 21 victories out of 22 races played. A truly incredible string of successes, which only George Russell’s Mercedes managed to interrupt at the last Brazilian Grand Prix.

With the recent success of Budapest, the team holds the record for most consecutive wins – 12 – of the history of Formula 1, between the eleven GPs in 2023 and the last one in 2022. In the next weekend at Spa-Francorchamps, the Austrian team based in Milton Keynes will try to fix the record 12-game starting streak, never hit before.

After the success at the Hungaroring, double world champion Max Verstappen claimed his 44th first place. Last Sunday was theeighth victory in a row for the Dutchman, who thus moved to -1 from the all-time record signed by Sebastian Vettel in 2013, again with Red Bull.

Congratulations also to the men in the pits, capable of making a pit stop in 1.98 seconds: the first team capable of going under 2″ in 2023.

Verstappen wants to win in Belgium

“Spa is obviously my favorite track on the calendar and I can’t wait to race there and to see the many fans and to compete in the Sprint. It looks like the weekend is going to be quite rainy, so we will see what the impact of the rain will be, which will make everything more interesting, but also more chaotic. It will be interesting to observe the behavior of our single-seater on fast corners. I have good memories of Spa and, after the last result obtained in Hungary, I am hoping for a weekend that matches the situation, as it will be the last race before the summer break.”

Perez wants to get back in front of Spa

“Hungary was a great team victory and to be part of an historic moment in F1 is incredible. I am proud to be part of this team and the results we are achieving together. Everyone did an incredible job this past weekend and the payoff was the end result. For me, Belgium means having the opportunity to take a step forward in terms of performance and to prove myself from the start to the end of the weekend. The weather will be complex, as always happens in Spa, plus we’ll have to deal with the Sprint format. I have to keep pushing and the goal is to get the best possible result.”