The Triumph Tiger 1200 range is renewed for 2024 offering an even more advanced package in terms of equipment. The new features include further refinements to the engine, optimized ergonomics and driving comfort, greater ground clearance when cornering, as well as the previously introduced automatic preload reduction system. Finally, new and elegant colors are added.

Improved driving experience

The 1160cc Triumph three-cylinder offers an even more refined riding experience, whilst maintaining an exciting and unmistakable character. Thanks to changes made to the crankshaft and alternator, the optimization of balance and inertia and some changes to the electronic calibration, the Triumph engineering team has managed to create an even smoother and more precise torque delivery , especially at low speeds. Riders will be able to feel greater smoothness when accelerating or decelerating, while the clutch features an updated design that allows for lighter engagement when engaging first gear.

More comfort for travel

Furthermore, Triumph has further improved the comfort of the Tiger 1200 for long journeys: the dampened handlebars and risers, much appreciated on the Explorer models, have also been introduced on the GT Pro and Rally Pro, guaranteeing a smoother ride and greater visibility in the mirrors.

The saddle has been redesigned with a more horizontal profile, which offers greater freedom of movement to the rider and helps reduce fatigue after many hours spent riding. Even the lowest seat (included among the options), which reduces the seating position by 20mm to obtain a minimum height of 830mm on the GT Pro and 855mm on the Rally Pro, has been re-designed for greater comfort.

More news for Triumph Tiger 1200

A longer clutch lever has also been introduced, offering more space for the rider's fingers. Triumph has also increased the lean and lean capability of the Tiger 1200 GT Pro and GT Explorer by raising the position of the footpegs and bringing them closer to the bike. The new Active Preload Reduction function, introduced in August 2023, offers the rider greater safety by reducing the preload of the rear suspension when the Tiger 1200 stops, lowering the saddle height by up to 20mm simply by pressing the “Home” button for one second ” on the command block.

The Triumph Tiger 1200 range

The Tiger 1200 is available in four variants, with new colors for 2024. The GT Pro and GT Explorer models are now available in eye-catching Carnival Red, in addition to the existing Snowdonia White and Sapphire Black colourways. Tiger 1200 Rally Pro and Rally Explorer are also available in the elegant new Matt Sandstorm option, in addition to the already popular Jet Black and Matt Khaki Green.