Triumph defined it as “the exclusive opportunity to own a piece of British motorcycling history and beyond”. And the reference is to the new one Thruxton Final Edition, the last edition to be produced of the most iconic Café Racer. The English motorcycle manufacturer has announced that it will be available from spring next year, with a price for the Italian market of 19,095 euros.

Exclusive features

Developed on the technical basis of the current Thruxton RS model, the new Final Edition has been impeccably finished and enhanced by an exclusive livery Competition Green, with hand-crafted gold finishes and signed by the Triumph Paint Shop artist. Given its exclusivity, each example of the motorbike will be supplied together with a authenticity certificate bearing the bike’s unique chassis number: each of these special documents is signed by members of the Thruxton 1200 design team and Nick Bloor, the CEO of Triumph. Not only that: with each motorcycle an exclusive Final Edition engine emblem will also be supplied, with a gold-finished frame and the “Final Edition” logo.

Engine and mechanics

Speaking of engine, this Final Edition is powered by an engine 1,200 cc Bonneville High Poweri.e. the most powerful version of the classic British parallel twin: in addition to complying with the Euro 5 regulation, it is capable of producing 105 HP of overall power and delivering 112 Nm of maximum torque. Three driving modes available to the driver: Road, Rain and Sport. From a technical and mechanical point of view, the Final Edition is equipped with Showa USD “Big Piston” forks, which are fully adjustable and of sports origin, and a double Öhlins piggy-back rear shock absorber. And that’s not all: to these must be added the 17″ 32-spoke aluminum wheels, shod with Metzeler Racetec RR tyres, and the Brembo M50 monobloc radial calipers.

Instrumentation and lighting

The overview is completed by one dual-dial analogue instrumentscapable of providing immediate information including the driving mode setting, gear indicator, fuel level and odometer. The lighting is full LEDand can count on distinctive daytime running lights with Triumph branded bulb and compact rear light, and finally a convenient USB charging port. “The Thruxton holds a special place in the hearts of many riders and we are all immensely proud of this final edition, which captures the essence of the Café Racer scene – explained Paul Stroud, Chief Commercial Officer of Triumph Motorcycles – The Thruxton will end production at the peak of its development with a special edition that will secure its place in the Triumph Motorcycles history books.”