NNot the least important quality of this triumph: it recalls the old days when peas were still peas and not a substitute for meat. Chimneys filled the sky with smoke, and people smoked like chimneys. Motorcyclists and scooter riders were critical of each other and always found a reason for a proper fight, at least in England, the home of the motorcycle manufacturer Triumph. Its famous model Bonneville contributed to the beat of the sixties.

The old times sank, triumph also went under, but was re-established. Around 367,000 have been sold since the Bonneville family was reissued in 2001. The bestseller among the Bonnevilles is currently the fairly inexpensive mid-range retro model Street Twin. More than 30,000 copies have been on the market since 2016. For the latest version, depending on the color, you will be charged 9,300 or 9,500 euros, plus additional costs.

As a fair value, Triumph delivers authenticity and attention to detail, both typical of the manufacturer from Hinckley, who produces in Thailand. A walk around the motorcycle is a pleasant affair. Apart from the plastic of the fenders and the side covers, everything is as stylish as it should be. A lot of beautiful components come into view, for example headlight holders made of brushed aluminum, folding bellows on the telescopic fork, striking cooling fins of the in-line twin cylinder, artistic manifold clamps, red-brown spark plug sockets in the antique look of the Bakelite age. Everything is very nice. But nothing against what happens after pressing the starter button.

Good lord! What a sound! A thump makes the air vibrate when the engine wakes up, dark as a bitter hoppy stout with a crown of Anglo-Saxon bollerns. The rhythm of a distant drum penetrates the seat and handles. Keith Moon? Nothing to do with peas, anyway. Perhaps the sound of the Street Twin can be aptly compared to that of a Sopwith Camel over the English Channel.









However, this must be pointed out in these times of excitability and the justified feeling of noise: The 900 cubic Bonneville twin works full sound, but does not smash any guitars on stage. It is not obtrusively loud. At the sight of its two-sided exhaust system running in a beautiful curve, consideration of a swap for ruckus stuff is forbidden. With a stationary noise of 95 dB (A) noted in the papers and on the frame, the Street Twin ranks just within the limit which driving bans are exceeded in Tyrol – and possibly soon elsewhere as well.

The changeover to the stricter Euro 5 standards is the main innovation for the 2021 season, of course nothing smokes anymore. With a rated output of 65 hp (48 kW) at 7500 revolutions and a torque of 80 Nm at 3800 rpm, the machine has identical values ​​as its predecessor. The splendidly brawny character of the engine was retained, the strengths of which are located in low and medium speeds, which makes handling the 216-kilo motorcycle an uncomplicated, wonderfully relaxing experience. Just drive, smell rapeseed, feel the wind. The consumption is acceptable – around 4.0 to 4.5 liters per 100 kilometers.

Accessible and good-natured as it is, the Street Twin is recommended for style-conscious beginners. At the same time, veterans are also well entertained. For holders of the A2 driver’s license, the machine can be throttled to 48 hp. Thanks to the seat height of only 765 mm, it gives people of short stature confidence. Tallers of 1.85 meters and more, on the other hand, have to check carefully whether they feel comfortable on this Triumph. We didn’t like the new, softer padding of the saddle. It doesn’t take long for the buttocks to create a hollow.

The chassis relies on comfort instead of sportiness, on stability instead of bustle. The front brake is noticeable for its efficiency, the counterpart on the rear wheel for its toothlessness, together they are sufficiently strong. The gearshift is not one that lets it slip, but gear changes that are angular, but designed precisely and with short gearshift travel. The volume of the petrol tank – 12 liters – is measly. The tank cap cannot be opened, but has to be removed and put down somewhere while the tap is being drawn. It’s not practical. But now we’re getting picky. A classic motorcycle is about the heart and not about counting peas.