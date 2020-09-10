Triumph Rocket 3 GT has been launched in India. This bike has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs 18.4 lakh. With this price, it has become Triumph’s most expensive bike in India. Rocket 3 GT and Rocket 3 R bikes were introduced globally last year by the company. After this, the company launched the Rocket 3R bike in India in December 2019.The new Rocket 3GT is Rs 40,000 more expensive than the Rocket 3R launched in India last December. Along with increasing the price, the company has also made changes in the styling and look of the bike. This bike is now available for booking in India. The company will also start the delivery of the bike soon.

Triumph Rocket 3GT: Design

Talking about the design of both these bikes, the Rocket 3GT is quite similar to its sibling 3R as both have many common elements in their design. This bike comes with twin LED headlamps and DRLs. The bike has a tier drop shaped fuel tank. The tires in the bike are much wider than most bikes. The bike has a lower set seat and adjustable footpegs.

Triumph Rocket 3GT: Features

This bike has a TFT instrument panel in which information such as speed, tachometer, odometer, trip meter, ABS status are available. Apart from this, the bike also offers riding modes like Sport, Rain, Road and Rider Cuffigard with ABS, Traction Control System, Cruise Control, Hill Hold Control, Key-Lace Ignition, Heat Grips, Detached Gro Pro Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System features. is.

Engine and power

This bike of Triumph has a 2.5 liter three cylinder 2485cc engine which generates 165bhp power and 221Nm torque. The bike has a 6-speed gearbox. The bike has twin 320mm front and single 300mm rear disc brakes.