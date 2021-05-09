E.It can take months before a big, important title fight is finally agreed in professional boxing – the outcome is then often decided in a single moment. Like late Saturday night in a large arena in Arlington, Texas. Saúl Álvarez dived under the leading hand of his opponent on lap eight, came back up and hit a straight, right hook from close range.

The classic counterattack hit his opponent with full force at eye level, and when Álvarez went to the gong in his corner of the ring, he was sure that there would be no ninth round. Too quickly, too explosively, after this blow, Billy Joe Saunders’s eye was swollen shut. And that’s right: his seconds already signaled the resignation due to incapacity to fight.

Exceptional position expanded

Still a title, still a triumph: The now 30-year-old professional from the Mexican city of Guadalajara, whom they call “Canelo” because of his cinnamon-colored hair, is tirelessly expanding his exceptional position. Since the narrow point victory over Gennady Golovkin in the middleweight division (2018), he has been unanimously traded as the best pugilist “pound for pound” in the industry. His journey through five weight classes led the 1.73 meter tall professional to various World Cup belts in 59 fights (56 wins, two draws, one defeat).

In the AT&T Arena, where the Dallas Cowboys usually clash with their competition in the National Football League, Álvarez now took the WBO super middleweight title from Saunders from Hatford, England, a year older, completing his own collection within the limit ( previously WBC and WBA). After all the ballyhoo that had been spread in advance, that was supposedly “not as difficult as I expected”, as the celebrated national hero explained amidst the cheers accompanied by Mariacchi sounds.



But it could also be a typical claim out of the window. After all, Saunders was able to dupe the clear favorite with his lively style and the right-wing display so far that he felt he won half of all rounds until the cancellation – even if the three American jurors did that with their ratings (two times 78:74 and 77:75) not adequately rewarded. The descendant of English travelers, who was also seconded by heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, submitted instructions for use on how to frustrate the very compact Álvarez with nimble legs and quick jabs – at least for a while.

Especially in the second part of his ring duels, however, “Canelo” gets through more and more often with his precise and painful blows to the head and body – as if he had then measured the exact paths and angles to the opposite with infallible sensors. That was the case last December, when he put Callum Smith, the first highly regarded world champion from the island, in the shade. And now repeated itself against a real loudspeaker, which shot across the front vigorously. Saunders canceled joint PR appearances without giving any reason; in addition, the entire team threatened to leave if a larger ring was not made available for the duel. In this hostile atmosphere, Álvarez said the meeting in the four-rope section became more “personal” than expected.

So there was a certain amount of poison in that punch with which the established favorite hit his adversary so disastrously. Saunders (30 wins, one loss) was taken to hospital for examination immediately after the end of the fight with a suspected eye socket fracture. On the way out of the arena he was allowed to listen to the abuse of the audience. A large part of the 73,000 spectators in Arlington celebrated Álvarez’s victory in the “Cinco de Mayo”, the holiday commemorating the Battle of Puebla, which is so important in Mexico – and helped the sport in America to the largest crowd in the pandemic . In the American state of Texas, the concern about contagious side effects has been dispelled by a resolution since the beginning of March. Only two events under the umbrella of large sports arenas brought more spectators to professional boxing.

Health rarely comes first in martial arts. Instead, Álvarez’s next performance was considered on site. It could rise in mid-September, on Mexico’s National Independence Day. Then Caleb Plant should be the counterpart. The 28-year-old professional from Nashville holds the IBF champion belt, which the Mexican is still missing. He also showed off German challenger Vincent Feigenbutz 15 months ago and is unbeaten to date. All of this makes the duel with him a “fight that has to be made”, as promoter Eddie Hearn put it – and he knows how to implement plans just as well as “Canelo”.