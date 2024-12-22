A spectacular first half cemented the fifth victory of Insolac Box 87 in the season against a Clínica Ponferrada SDP that sold dearly the skin of its defeat. The pupils of Eloy Ramirez They shelve 2024 with a new triumph, to look with optimism at the new year that is presented in Algeciras.

Despite Ponfe’s good entry into the game thanks to the athletic ability of harguindeyCaja quickly responded with Latorre’s inside points and the outside score of Herrera and Bertain (17-11). Samar tried to stop the cajista momentum with baskets of merit, but the game was dominated by Eloy Ramírez’s boys, who scored the goal at the end of the period, with triples from Bilalovic and Zhang (25-14).

Djedovic and Bilalovic opened the second quarter scoring two, and again the production from the perimeter dynamited the defense of the Clínica Ponferrada SDP, which was unable to contain the triples of Serrano and Bilalovic after three minutes (36-18). Only Samar, who scored ten points in the first half, put up resistance, although after a three-pointer from the Slovenian, the Seville team closed the first half with a 10-0 run led by Djedovic, Bertain and Serrano (49-21).

La Ponfe went up several steps in intensity and tried to get into the game based on good defense and the offensive explosiveness of Samar, who, with two consecutive triples, reduced the local lead to fifteen points in the middle of the third quarter (52 -37). Merlo and Hierrezuelo reduced the difference further (52-40), but the cajista reaction, led by a powerful dunk from Serrano and culminated by a triple from Franchleft the game in a comfortable zone for the green-red team (63-45).









Insolac Caja 87 (25+24+14+13(: Franch (5), Herrera (5), Bilalovic (12), Djedovic (16) and Latorre (6) -starting quintet- Maura (3), Rafa Santos, Zhang (3), Serrano (12), Bertain (11) and Ken Baoko (3).

Clínica Ponferrada SDP (14+7+24+22): Moncanut, Harguindey (13), Navarro (2), Mukendi and Morales (6) -starting quintet- Blak, Merlo (14), Sergio Romero, Samar (22), Hierrezuelo (10), Paradera and Vieytes.

Referees: Aguilera Mellado (Extremeño School) and Cotta Ávila (Andalusian School). No eliminated. San Pablo Sports Palace. 1,624 spectators.

A triple by Maura opened the final quarter and another from Bertain placed the Sevillian team with 23 points (70-47)but a partial 0-8 in the middle of the period forced Eloy Ramírez to call a timeout (70-55). Ponferrada pressed the accelerator again and after a triple by Merlo, put the difference in less than double digits, although a triple missed by harguindey cut off the bercian reaction. Franch and Bilalovic’s free kicks They cut off the visiting options and left a new victory in San Pablo, to close the year with a smile.