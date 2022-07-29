The Colombian Women’s Volleyball Team continues to give excellent news, when this Friday he beat his similar from France, 3-2, and qualified for the semifinal of the Challenger Cup in Croatia.

The game was very close, so much so that it was decided in a tie break in favor of those led by the Brazilian coach, Antonio Rizzola.

a fought ending

The Colombians defeated the French with partial 25-17, 25-16, 22-25, 11-25 and in the final 16-14, scores that make clear how difficult the commitment is.

It is the second time that the National Team has the opportunity to play this contest and reach this stage.

In the 2018 tournament, the Colombians played the final, a match they lost against Bulgary, 3-1.

In the semifinal this Saturday they will face Belgium, in the match that can open the doors for their second final.

The other semifinal will be played by the teams from Croatia and Puerto Rico.

This event serves as a preparation for Colombia to face the World Cup, which will take place on August 26 to September 11 in Poland and Slovenia.

