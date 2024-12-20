Triumph in the neighborhood that forged the neighborhood struggle in Madrid: Almeida reverses the works in the heart of Orcasitas

The Plaza de la Memoria Binculante, the social and historical nucleus of the Orcasitas neighborhood and of Madrid’s associations, will continue to look like what its neighbors want. The José Luis Martínez-Almeida City Council has reversed a substantial part of the work it was carrying out in the surrounding area through the Municipal Housing and Land Company (EMVS). City Council workers have already demolished most of the walls built around the square to access it, the main complaint of some residents who have mobilized in defense of the urban planning they demand for their streets.

Orcasitas and how the neighborhood movement began

The anger was concentrated on two of the entrances to the square on its corners and on the changes in a small adjacent square, located on Camino Viejo de Villaverde street. At these points, concrete had become the main protagonist, with several huge ramps that for the neighbors acted more like walls. This is what the dozens of protesters who mobilized against the reform on December 4 explained in conversation with Somos Madrid. They did not understand the commitment to this design when in another of the entrances there remains a walkway with a railing that, in the opinion of the residents, provides greater security, visibility and accessibility.

The councilor of Más Madrid Félix López-Rey, a resident of Orcasitas and historically linked to its associations, celebrates the step backwards of the municipal Executive: “To rectify is wise and the City Council is rectifying its disrespect against the neighbors.” “They have had to cut the walls due to the disaster they caused. It is an overwhelming and express neighborhood victory,” other sources from the group led by Rita Maestre added in statements to this newspaper.

In a poster posted on the wall of a façade, next to the one calling for the protest on the 4th, the Orcasitas Neighborhood Association explains that the municipal rectification came after a meeting with representatives of EMVS: “They took over the demolition of the walls of concrete and placement of light railings on the accessible ramps, as well as the study of recomposition of the design of the Plaza de la Memoria Binculante and the small square next to the Camino Viejo de Villaverde.”

Estrella, a resident of the square, celebrates the Council’s reversal, but her discontent with the work continues: “On one of the corner walls you can barely notice the ramp that they have thrown down. Follow the high wall they put up. We neighbors prefer walkways with iron railings. This way we can hold each other without rubbing all of our hands. And then for security, of course, because in that wall it is easier to hide.”

The resident also attacks the new layout of the Binding Memory Square. Before, a wide road crossed it from corner to corner, with trees on each side. Now the areas for trees are distributed in the form of islands throughout the space, something that according to neighbors makes pedestrian traffic difficult. “They eat pieces of sidewalk. If a medicalized ambulance has to come in, it won’t fit,” adds Estrella. The Almeida Government has invested 371,817 euros in this work, not counting VAT.

“This should not happen in any neighborhood, but even less so in one where neighbors have participated in the design of their streets and their houses. It is known that the City Council did not know where or what to spend the money on,” adds López-Rey. He advances that his group will take a proposal to the Usera Municipal Board so that the Government team coordinates this type of budget execution with the neighborhood associations of the district.

EMVS sources explain to this newspaper the reasons for rethinking the work: “After the meeting with neighborhood representatives, their motivations were heard and the concrete perimeter walls of the ramps are being replaced with metal railings. “It is a possible change within the scope of the project because both are valid solutions.” Regarding the design of the square, they specify that “the most appropriate alternatives are being studied by the project writing team and, when they have done so, the neighbors will be told again.”

The memory square and the neighborhood union

“This is one more battle we have been fighting for 54 years. We are not going to allow there to be setbacks in the conquests that we have made since some very difficult times,” declared López-Rey during the demonstration on December 4. Not in vain, the name Binding Memory comes from the great neighborhood victory against the authorities who in 1971 tried to expel them from their neighborhood. The so-called Orcasitas Partial Plan involved the demolition of the settlements of the time, unplanned towns, to (on paper) erect new streets and apartments.

The residents were evicted and relocated under the promise of returning when the new houses were built. This was stated in the drafting document of the project, although the City Council at the time intended for those words to fall on deaf ears and put the future homes up for sale.





They did not count on collective mobilization: the Orcasitas Neighborhood Association was created, at the same time that the urban planner José Manuel Bringas (who today gives name to a senior center whose walls record the struggle in the form of graffiti) sued the City Council. On June 16, 1977, the Supreme Court ruled that any memory included in an urban plan has legal effect and is binding and mandatory.

The neighbors not only returned to their neighborhood, but were directly involved in its redesign by choosing the style of their houses, the street furniture or the demanding names of their streets: Expropriation, Bull Runs, Citizen Movement, Participation or, of course, the Binding Memory Square. And that, deciding the fate of their neighborhood, is what they want to continue doing. At the moment there is no wall high enough to prevent it.