Triumph presents the TF 250-X

Triumph Motorcycles has officially presented the TF 250-X. The first Motocross bike, a completely new chapter in the history of the British manufacturer, can boast a weight/power ratio at the top of the category, and a package made up of technical specifications and components at the highest possible level within the segment to which it belongs.

Engine with high performance racing specifications

The new high-performance single-cylinder, four-stroke engine with DOHC distribution is extremely compact and lightweight. Centered on a forged aluminum piston supported by titanium valves, it has internal linings made with a low-friction DLC technique, magnesium covers and an Exedy Belleville clutch. Electronic engine management and tuning are enhanced by the MX Tune Pro app (optional), which allows the rider to modify the engine mapping practically in real time, directly from the smartphone, taking advantage of a complete control and diagnostic dashboard and programmable. Developed entirely by Triumph and making use of the close collaboration of Ricky Carmichael and Ivan Cervantes – legends of offroad racing – the TF 250-X is the result of a project that literally started from a blank sheet of paper: both the 4-stroke engine with high technical specifications performance and the exclusive aluminum frame are extremely compact and light, and enriched by the best components available on the market, provided ex-factory.

The design

The design of the TF 250-X is essential, light, compact and at the same time bold, and will be immediately recognizable on the track thanks to the sporty and refined graphics, played on the combination of black with Triumph Racing Yellow accents.

Sargent’s words

“The launch of the TF 250-X is the first exceptional result of a long-term commitment and investment by Triumph, not only to bring a completely new motorcycle to the world of motocross, but also to plan a presence of excellence , and winning. To achieve this, we have focused on the idea of ​​providing the most complete package for any level of riding, from champion to amateur“, these are the words of Triumph Motorcycles Chief Product Manager Steve Sargent. “This bike is 100% Triumph, conceived, designed, developed and produced by our team leaders and engineers, with the precious and irreplaceable support of great champions and testers. We started from the classic blank sheet of paper and started a completely new project, developing the engine, chassis and electronic management in-house”.

Aluminum frame

The unique aluminum frame features a lightweight, high-strength main beam with double cradle solution, designed to ensure the optimal balance between performance, weight containment and flexibility. The total weight of the bike will see the new TF 250-X set a new benchmark for the best “weight to power” ratio in the category. It also offers a high level of adjustability to adapt to different riding styles and the physical structure of different riders.

Equipment

The TF 250-X is equipped with top-level components, which adds to excellent technical specifications within the category. KYB suspension tops the list, with 48mm AOS forks, forged and machined 7075-T6 aluminum triple clamps, and a three-way piggyback rear shock. The Brembo braking system is equipped with a 24 mm double-piston floating front caliper, a 26 mm single-piston floating rear caliper and Galfer discs (260 mm front and 220 mm rear). DirtStar 7000 Series aluminum rims and machined aluminum hubs are complemented by Pirelli Scorpion MX32 tires. The handlebar is Pro-Taper ACF carbon and the ODI half-waffle lock on grips complete the standard configuration. Additionally, Triumph has collaborated with the biggest brands in the industry to create a dedicated range of racing accessories to further improve performance for the most demanding uses. Among these: full Akrapovič exhaust system in titanium; hole shot XTrig; Athena LC-GPA launch control module with advanced traction control selectable by the rider, and differentiated intervention settings and LED engine speed indicator; MX Tune Pro Wi-Fi module; high grip saddle, with relative cover; plastic replacement kit.

Price and availability

The TF 250-X will be available at an ex-dealer price of €11,395, and orders can be placed now at Triumph retail outlets, with bikes expected to be delivered from spring 2024. For further information or to find the nearest local dealer, you can visit the website www.triumphmotorcycles.it/motocross and access the Dealer Locator. In relation to the specific topic of spare parts provided for the TF 250-X, an online service will be activated active 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, optimized for navigation from smartphones in order to allow the customer to place their order directly from the training or race track. Both home delivery and collection options will be available at your preferred dealership.