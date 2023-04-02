Unlike the rest of the categories, the Moto2 riders had not had the chance to ride in the water all weekend. For this reason, Race Direction decided to reduce the distance of the race by a third, in order to reduce the risk. There were going to be only 14 laps, two more than the MotoGP sprint, but it did not have the emotion, nor the spectacle of the short race on Saturdays.

Arón Canet’s start was impressive, reaching the first corner with a wide margin, but he had a trick. And it is that the Valencian had gone ahead at the start and had to serve two ‘long lap’ sanctions. That penalty ruined his chances of victory, since after completing his two long laps, he had already formed a trio ahead with almost five seconds of advantage.

The ‘poleman’ Alonso López had assumed the leadership once Canet began to serve his sanctions. The man from Madrid pushed as hard as the circuit conditions allowed him and took Tony Arbolino and Jake Dixon to his wheel. The Briton took part in the Moto2 race just hours after becoming a father for the first time and was highly motivated to celebrate on the podium.

López carried the brunt of the race, trailing Arbolino while Dixon struggled to stay on the wheel. Three laps from the end came Arbolino’s attack, which immediately opened that half-second advantage that the man from Madrid could no longer recover, but his second place was not in danger either. Despite the fact that he had close to the perfect weekend, since he had already taken pole position on Saturday, Lopez considered this first podium of the year as good: «The objective is to be champion and although today I made a mistake at the start, this podium tastes like gold to me ».

Arbolino’s victory also placed him at the top of the Moto2 standings, with 8 points over a Canet that had climbed to fourth position, the most he could achieve after his suspension. The main victim of a day that was soaked in water was Pedro Acosta, who did not find the sensations in these conditions, finished 12th and dropped to third position in the championship. And the one who claimed responsibility was the rookie Sergio García, with a creditable fifth place in his second race in the category and his first time on water with this Moto2.