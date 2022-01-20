Triumph Motorcycles Italia presents the program again Easy Winter, a maintenance project active during the low season that offers services and opportunities for all those customers who wish to take care of their motorcycles in a smarter, more foresighted and intelligent way. Valid until the end of February 2022, the Easy Winter campaign invites you to contact your relevant Triumph Motorcycles Dealer and book an inspection, a periodic service or possibly another time for maintenance.

In particular, the program is a practical booking service accessible through the dealership websites, a convenient home collection and delivery service of the motorbike, particularly suitable for those who have interrupted their RCA insurance for the winter period or prefer to avoid driving on dirty roads or unfavorable weather conditions. The service is active at the participating dealerships by paying a small extra. And again a 20% discount on the list price of the spare parts necessary for the agreed maintenance, or on the cost of the warranty extension Triumph Just Ride up to a further 24 months. The two promotions cannot be combined with each other, nor with those already included in the Take Care maintenance packages. Countryside Easy Winter it is aimed in particular at those who find themselves close to the expiry of the contractual guarantee on their motorcycles, in order to benefit from the coverage that is still active if the need for some technical intervention arises.