Triumph enhances its range for 2023, with the introduction of new Chrome Collections: a series of limited edition models, produced with craftsmanship and listed only for this year. These are ten very special interpretations that feature an exclusive Chrome Edition scheme, specifically chosen to reflect the rich history of each model, and refined to confirm Triumph’s solid reputation for the perceived quality of their models.

There chrome of these special series, in fact, requires an additional five hours of work for each bike, including the extremely delicate hand polishing as a final step. Not to mention the art of applying metal elements (real, not plastic reproductions) on the tank: an ancient technique that is achieved with thin parts and an incredible skill in handling rigid finishes to be applied on the tank without causing damage. All then “protected” by a transparent varnish with a smooth finish, flawless and imperceptible. To create the Chrome Collections, Triumph has in fact resorted to an ancient chrome plating technique, the traditional complicated and expensive process, discarding that of the galvanic process where the chrome plating greatly increases the thickness of the original part, also discarding the modern technology used in the world automotive of the so-called “flash chrome plating” which allows only very thin layers of chrome to be deposited, between 0.003 and 0.007 mm thick. It’s cheap, it’s very fast, it also allows production of 300-400 pieces per hour in small tanks, but it’s not as beautiful as the classic chrome plating which not only has the aim of giving a level of superficial defense to an iron or steel: it also performs important aesthetic functions.

That’s why Triumph has chosen precisely the traditional chrome plating process. Here the ancient procedure consists of a series of various baths in different solutions, in which the pieces to be chromed are subsequently immersed. The first of these baths have the purpose of degreasing and cleaning the pieces; commonly, for this function an electrolytic solution of hydrochloric acid or caustic soda is chosen, followed by a series of washings. But here at Triumph a very modern technology has been chosen, that of ultrasonic cleaning. Subsequently the tanks and the other pieces are immersed in an electrolytic solution of nickel, in which they remain for a long time to create an initial coating of this metal which has the purpose of uniforming the surface of the article at a microscopic level to facilitate the subsequent adhesion of the chrome. Then the pieces are washed again. And, on top of this nickel-plated base layer, the chrome layer is then applied. It is the final stage of this artisanal process, where tanks and pieces to be chromed end up in a definitive bath, precisely in an electrolytic chromium solution. At this point the craftsmen of the Triumph design department apply a masking by hand to pass a specialized primer with a delicate spray painting. Then we move on to manual polishing and the bikes are ready for the final act: the inspection by specialized technicians who examine each piece with the help of special spotlights.

The new Rocket 3 R Chrome Edition boasts a monochrome livery, with a chrome fuel tank complemented by Jet Black accents. The same color is used for the mudguards, headlight caps, fly screen, radiator covers, side panels and tail. Other components in Matt Aluminum finish create a valuable chromatic contrast. A kit of custom accessories is dedicated to the Rocket 3 R Chrome Edition which includes bar end mirrors and progressive direction indicators. The ex-dealer list price is 25,395 euros. Muscular style and exuberant performance, but also a relaxed approach: the Rocket 3 GT redefines the concept of a modern cruiser, mixing extremely sporty mechanics with a new interpretation of the Gran Turismo idea. In fact, the Chrome Edition version features a completely chromed tank with an accent in Diablo Red, while Jet Black was chosen for the headlight covers, fly screen, mudguards, side panels and radiator guards, and Matt Aluminum Silver for other components such as the radiator surround. or forks. The ex-dealer list price of this model is 26,195 euros.