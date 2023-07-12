For Triumph, 2024 will be a year of colour, especially for the iconic Bonneville range. In fact, 12 new liveries are available to those who want to take one of the Hinckley-based bikes into their garage. Let’s see them one by one…
Speed Twin 900
The Speed Twin 900, the urban roadster with a minimal and informal style, will also be offered in the new Carnival Red and Competition Green colors, both in contrast with the Phantom Black painted details.
Speed Twin 1200
The Speed Twin 1200 is offered in 2 new liveries: Carnival Red & Storm Gray and Matt Ironstone & Matt Storm Grey, which join the sJet Black to complete the range.
Scrambler 900
The solid Scrambler 900 is enhanced by the new one Cosmic Yellow & Graphite coloring, while the options of the previous MY remain available: Matt Khaki and Jet Black.
Scrambler 1200 XE and XC
The Scrambler 1200 range will be sold in 3 color variants for 2024, with the refined Sapphire Black or the classic Matt Khaki & Matt Jet Black, which will be joined by a Matt Sandstorm option with Jet Black contrast.
Bonneville T100
Ahead of 2024, the T100, the gateway to the Bonneville world, will feature the new Competition Green & Ironstone color with hand-finished details in Aluminum Silver and contrasting Jet Black components. The Carnival Red & Fusion White, and Jet Black colors remain in the range.
Bonneville T120
The progenitor of the Bonneville family, the T120, will be offered in the new color Jet Black & Fusion White, with hand-finished thread and complementary components in Jet Black. This novelty completes the offer together with the Cordovan Red & Silver Ice and Jet Black livery.
Bonneville T120 Black
The sophisticated and elegant Matt Graphite option in a double and prestigious glossy and opaque finish enters the range. The more austere Jet Black proposal remains valid.
Bonneville Bobber
Iconic and original, the Bonneville Bobber will be available in 3 color variants: Jet Black & Ash Grey, the classic Jet Black and the aggressive Red Hopper.
Bonneville Speedmasters
The “British cruiser” Bonneville Speedmaster for MY24 comes in 3 colors: the elegant Jet Black, the sophisticated Cordovan Red and the new and nostalgic Pacific Blue & Silver Ice.
Thruxton RS
Icon and queen of café racers, the Thruxton RS remains available in Jet Black and in the two-tone Jet Black & Silver Ice livery.
