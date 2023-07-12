For Triumph, 2024 will be a year of colour, especially for the iconic Bonneville range. In fact, 12 new liveries are available to those who want to take one of the Hinckley-based bikes into their garage. Let’s see them one by one…

Speed ​​Twin 900

The Speed ​​Twin 900, the urban roadster with a minimal and informal style, will also be offered in the new Carnival Red and Competition Green colors, both in contrast with the Phantom Black painted details.

Speed ​​Twin 1200

The Speed ​​Twin 1200 is offered in 2 new liveries: Carnival Red & Storm Gray and Matt Ironstone & Matt Storm Grey, which join the sJet Black to complete the range.

Scrambler 900

The solid Scrambler 900 is enhanced by the new one Cosmic Yellow & Graphite coloring, while the options of the previous MY remain available: Matt Khaki and Jet Black.

Scrambler 1200 XE and XC

The Scrambler 1200 range will be sold in 3 color variants for 2024, with the refined Sapphire Black or the classic Matt Khaki & Matt Jet Black, which will be joined by a Matt Sandstorm option with Jet Black contrast.

Bonneville T100

Ahead of 2024, the T100, the gateway to the Bonneville world, will feature the new Competition Green & Ironstone color with hand-finished details in Aluminum Silver and contrasting Jet Black components. The Carnival Red & Fusion White, and Jet Black colors remain in the range.

Bonneville T120

The progenitor of the Bonneville family, the T120, will be offered in the new color Jet Black & Fusion White, with hand-finished thread and complementary components in Jet Black. This novelty completes the offer together with the Cordovan Red & Silver Ice and Jet Black livery.

Bonneville T120 Black

The sophisticated and elegant Matt Graphite option in a double and prestigious glossy and opaque finish enters the range. The more austere Jet Black proposal remains valid.

Bonneville Bobber

Iconic and original, the Bonneville Bobber will be available in 3 color variants: Jet Black & Ash Grey, the classic Jet Black and the aggressive Red Hopper.

Bonneville Speedmasters

The “British cruiser” Bonneville Speedmaster for MY24 comes in 3 colors: the elegant Jet Black, the sophisticated Cordovan Red and the new and nostalgic Pacific Blue & Silver Ice.

Thruxton RS

Icon and queen of café racers, the Thruxton RS remains available in Jet Black and in the two-tone Jet Black & Silver Ice livery.