The end of June is approaching, and with it also the third and final round of the Triumph Adventure Experience programme. The appointment wild is scheduled for June 23, 24 and 25: in total there are two sessions, each of which includes a half-day of training in the Tuscan hills of the estate AgriEnduro with various technical exercises under the guidance of the British brand’s instructors, and a full day along dirt tracks of different lengths and types, adaptable to the specific driving skills of the participants.

Two wheels in Tuscany

The undisputed protagonists of the event will be the Tiger models best suited to off-roading made available by Triumph, especially those equipped with a 21″ front wheel perfect for tackling any type of rough and difficult terrain: think of the Tiger 900 Rally Pro, Tiger 1200 Rally Pro and Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer, but also to the best seller of the 1200 family, the Tiger 1200 GT Pro with a 19″ front and 18″ rear. During training, the instructors will show participants how to best use the electronic and cycling functions available, with the aim of being able to improve their driving experience and make their driving more aware and safer.

Not just off-road

Off-road protagonist then, but not onlyTriumph: during the two days on the bike, participants will also be able to admire breathtaking landscapes and enjoy culinary, adrenaline-pumping and relaxing experiences. “The descent towards the Tyrrhenian Sea, called ‘From Sky to Sea‘, will be one of the moments not to be missed, destined to leave an indelible mark on the minds of the participants – says the company – Indeed, the adventure it’s not just a matter of driving, but it is a complete experience, which allows you to discover nature in a new and engaging way”.

Costs

Some useful information to take part in the event. The cost to participate in the Triumph Adventure Experience WILD is 750 euros VAT included: in this sense, the prices are intended All Inclusive and therefore include not only the use of motorcycles provided by Triumph Motorcycles Italia, but also hotel accommodation and all meals and activities included in the programme.