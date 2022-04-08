The magic number is three. Like the different formulas to choose from, like the areas of Italy in which it will take place and like the weekends dedicated to discovering the Tiger 2022 range. Triumph Motorcycles launched the new Triumph Adventure Experience Italia format, an initiative that aims to combine different experiences in the saddle through adventure and exclusive educational content, all to discover the Adventure range of the British brand. Enthusiasts can choose between the Sport, Discover or Wild formulas with the events that will take place over three weekends between May and June in Val Trebbia, Veneto and Maremma Toscana.

You can get on the Tiger Sport 660 with a 17 “front or choose from the Gran Turismo road range that includes Tiger 900 GT Pro, Tiger 1200 GT and Tiger 1200 GT Explorer, with 19” front up to high-performance adventure bikes focused on ‘offroad: Tiger 900 Rally Pro, Tiger 1200 Rally Pro and Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer, with 21 “front. Triumph Adventure Experience active for some time in Wales and since last year in southern Spain, the Italian edition of the “TAE” will not offer the classic formula of the “offroad driving school”: the educational contents, by expert and qualified instructors, aimed at improving your driving style and safety on the road and off-road will be mixed with “ingredients” in pure Triumph style. Registrations for the new Triumph Adventure Experience Italia will open on April 14thwhen all the details of the 3 experiences program will be communicated.