Trita Parsi Vice-president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft

How to understand the new attitude of the United States towards Iran?

Trita Parsi The reasons why the Biden administration, more than a month into its mandate, has yet to officially signal its intention to break with Trump’s maximum pressure strategy and return to the nuclear deal (JCPOA) are not entirely clear. This last point even appears in the platform of the Democratic Party. During the campaign, Joe Biden promised to do so. Why is he moving slowly? Legitimate motivations may exist, but it is difficult to judge since they remain unknown.

America’s best allies in the region – Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) – are against any deal with Iran. Why and how can Biden avoid this trap?

Trita Parsi Joe Biden must be guided by the interest of the United States rather than by the search for a space – incidentally nonexistent – where he could find an agreement – whatever it is – with Iran which would obtain the support of ‘Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. These countries are interested in a feud between Washington and Tehran: this justifies the maintenance of the United States’ military presence in the region and prevents them from withdrawing their troops from the Middle East. As such, any agreement that reduces tensions between the United States and Iran – even if it prevents Tehran’s possession of nuclear weapons – will meet opposition from them.

It seems that it is not the European Union but Qatar that is helping to reconnect Iran and the United States. How to explain this? What does this mean?

Trita Parsi Effectively. Again, the reasons are not clear. They can refer to Iran’s frustration with E3 (France, United Kingdom, Germany): despite their opposition to Trump’s sanctions, these three countries have nevertheless respected them, putting an end to the virtual all of their trade with Iran. Tehran no longer considers E3 as an independent player precisely because of its overwhelming dependence on the United States, despite Macron’s speech on European strategic autonomy.