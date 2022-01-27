the basketball player tristan thompsonfather of the daughter of Khloe Kardashian, is again linked to a woman who has not been identified. Fans of the reality family have been quite outraged after A video will be leaked on TikTok of the athlete with another lady.

Apparently, the member of the NBA was seen accompanied by a female in a bar in Milwaukee last week.

The user who recorded the moment on his social networks wrote: “I saw it with my own eyes. Zero respect for him.” Also, he used the hashtag “#khloekardashian.”

YOU CAN SEE Khloé Kardashian is seen for the first time since Tristan Thompson scandal

What was Thompson’s reaction?

Due to the scope of the video, Tricia Caracoza, the owner of the Tik Tok account, explained in a separate clip that Thompson was quite aggressive after his team, the Sacramento Kings, played the Milwaukee Bucks.

In addition, he stated that the athlete already suspected that he was being recorded. Unexpectedly, he shouted in the room: “No videos, please”.

Caracoza also shared her opinion on the subject: “I wonder why she didn’t want any video taken of her? Could it be because she publicly apologized to Khloé Kardashian for having a baby with another woman while they were trying to work out their relationship and possibly get back together? It is exactly why. Tristan Thompson is a dog.”

So far, Kardashian and her team of legal representatives have not spoken about it.

YOU CAN SEE Tristan Thompson gave daughter True dozens of roses over paternity scandal

Why did the paternity scandal between Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian and Maralee Nichols occur?

In June of last year, disagreements began and allegations of infidelity by Thompson surfaced. At that time, the Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed that the basketball player had a relationship with her. Thompson strongly denied the allegations.

However, that was not the most scandalous case to which the athlete was linked. Later, the model Maralee Nichols assured that she had a relationship with him and filed a paternity suit against the basketball player. She also pointed out that he is the father of her child and that she tried to get her an abortion.

Although at first Tristan rejected what Maralee said, the paternity results came and were convincing: he was the father of the newborn. This occurred at the same time that the athlete had a relationship with the sister of Kim Kardashian.

Tristan Thompson acknowledges his paternity after DNA test results. Photo: Tristan Thompson/Instagram

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I’ve caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years,” was Thompson’s public response on social media after the news went viral.