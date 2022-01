Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson (30) has fathered a child with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloé Kardashian. That happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloé congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her very much.” Tristan then took the plane for a competition and got into bed with fitness model Maralee Nichols.

