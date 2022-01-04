Tristan thompson He is in the eye of the storm, since he himself has just confirmed that he has a third child out of wedlock. Through a statement on his official Instagram account, the NBA player revealed that a DNA test certified that he is the father of Maralee Nichols’ little boy. He also used a few lines to apologize to Khloé Kardashian for her infidelity.

“Today, the results of the paternity tests reveal that I had a son with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to raising our son in a friendly manner, ”he wrote.

Tristan Thompson acknowledges his paternity after DNA test results. Photo: Tristan Thompson / Instagram

“I want to sincerely apologize to all those I have hurt and disappointed in this case, both publicly and privately. Khloé, you don’t deserve this, you don’t deserve to have your heart broken or humiliated, you don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years. My actions do not go with the way I see you, I have all the respect and love for you, regardless of what you may think. Again, I am very sorry, “he added.

As it is recalled, a few days ago it was revealed that Maralee Nichols filed a claim for child support for her newborn son and assured that it was born as a result of a five-month relationship she had with the athlete.

Maralee Nichols talks about her relationship with Tristan Thompson

During an interview with E! News, Maralee Nichols provided details on how she would have started her romance with Tristan Thompson.

“I saw Tristan in March 2021 around his birthday. He told me he wanted to see me. I agreed to meet him in Houston for a private party on March 12. I never drove a Maserati to meet Tristan, as he claimed. Houston was one of the many nights we spent together. Shortly after his birthday weekend in Houston, Tristan invited me to visit him in Boston, ”she recounted.

She also explained that she discovered she was pregnant just a few weeks after traveling to Boston to meet Thompson.

Maralee Nichols first spoke about her relationship with Tristan Thompson. Photo: composition / E! News / The Republic

How did Khloé Kardashian react to her husband’s infidelity?

According to a source told People magazine, Khloé Kardashian “was upset to learn that he had cheated on her again,” even more so because she was already thinking about having another child with the basketball player.