In the south of the Buenos Aires suburbs, the key to soccer success seems to be these days: Defense and Justice won the South American Cup by defeating Lanús in the decisive match, Banfield was a finalist in the Diego Maradona Cup, Cañuelas became champion of the First C , Claypole was left with the title of the First D. To those joys was added on Monday that of Tristán Suárez, a club that will participate in the First National for the first time and that has the privilege of never having descended, like Boca and Yupanqui (although the Villa Lugano team could never achieve a promotion either).

He Dairy He got promotion by defeating San Telmo 1 to 0 in the final of the Reduced of the First Metropolitan B that was played in the Libertadores de América. He did it in very difficult hours for his squad, since seven players (Mariano Bettini, Franco Quiroga, Ezequiel Melillo, Nehuén Montoya, Kevin Tovani, Sebastián Pérez Assia and Matías Laurino), coach Aníbal Biggeri and doctor Mauricio Ciladi could not be in the decisive meeting for having contracted coronavirus.

The promotion came after a quarter of a century in the Metropolitan B and perhaps at the least expected moment, due to those last minute difficulties and because the Ezeiza club had not formed such a powerful squad for this season as it had in previous campaigns in which the candidate poster had been hung and he had ended up chewing frustration.

Since he got affiliation to the Argentine Football Association on December 24, 1963 and began to compete in the First D the following year (his first match was on May 2, 1964, when he lost 3 to 0 with Piranha in the Gasometer of Avenida La Plata), Tristán Suárez only knew how to look up, although each step took time.

After 12 years in the last category of AFA football, he got his first promotion in 1975, when the team led by Horacio Harguindeguy finished first in the decagonal final of the First D tournament and then defeated Deportivo Merlo on penalties in the end by title.

Tristán Suárez’s team that achieved promotion from First D to First C in 1975.

The stay in First C was even longer: 19 and a half years. In that period, he flirted with relegation in 1993, but was saved by beating Atlético Lugano in a playoff. However, after that tremor, joy soon arrived: he won the 1994 Apertura Tournament, he fell in the final for the title with Temperley (winner of the 1995 Clausura), but he was left with the second promotion by beating Berazategui: he tied 1 to 1 as a visitor in the first leg and won 1 to 0 in the rematch with a goal from Miguel Ángel Leites.

Tristán Suárez’s team that was promoted to Metropolitan B in 1995.

Since then he played in the Metropolitan B and saw some unbeatable chances pass to make the jump to the National B. In 1997, he lost the final by first promotion to Defense and Justice and then capitulated to Dock Sud in the Reduced semi-finals. In 2004, he fell in the Promotion to Unión de Santa Fe. And in 2014, with Ricardo Caruso Lombardi as coach and an elite squad for the category, he was defeated in the final of the mini-contest that defined the third promotion by Villa Dálmine, led by Sergio Rondina.

Shortly before that last frustration, the Dairy (nickname that comes from the fact that in the years when the club took its first steps, in the 1930s, the area in which it was based was a tambera zone) it enjoyed itself in the Argentine Cup: on April 24 In 2013, he eliminated Racing in the 16th finals with a goal from Federico Barrionuevo. That night at the San Juan del Bicentenario stadium, the team wore a shirt with a special design, which on the front had an image of the face of former president Néstor Kirchner.

The years of permanence of Tristán Suárez in Metropolitan B were marked by the influence on the institution of the Granados family. Alejandro, the current mayor of Ezeiza and the only communal chief that the district had since its constitution in 1995, was president of the club for two terms.

Also in charge of the institution were two of his sons, Gastón (who now serves as Chief of Staff of the Municipality) for 14 years -between 2002 and 2016- and Alejandro Agustín (he was head of the National Civil Aviation Administration between 2010 and 2015) during four -1998 / 2002-. Currently, the presidency is headed by Oscar Vergara, a trusted man from Los Granados.

Diego Maradona with Gastón Granados (right) in the municipal box of the 20 de Octubre stadium. (Photo: Juan Manuel Foglia)

This omnipresence of the Granados family in the institution allowed Diego Armando Maradona to sometimes attend the 20 de Octubre stadium to watch team games during the years he lived in a country in the area. He even once gave a talk to the players before a match that the Dairy He beat Brown de Adrogué 1-0 in September 2012.

Beyond the influence of the Granados, the brain that forged the team that ended 25 years of stay in Metropolitan B was Aníbal Biggeri. The coach who arrived at Tristán Suárez in April 2019 (and who has a contract until June 2025, a rarity in Argentine soccer) is a man with vast experience in promotion, first as a field assistant and then as a head coach.

Biggeri (who as a footballer stopped in Argentinos Juniors, Estudiantes de Caseros, Defensores de Belgrano, Deportivo Merlo and Chacarita) was first assistant to Caruso Lombardi, with whom he achieved promotion to the National B with Tigre in 2005. Then he worked six years together with José Romero in All Boys, with whom he rose from Metropolitan B to First.

Aníbal Biggeri, the coach who led Tristán Suárez to the First National.

As head coach, he made his debut at Temperley in February 2013. After a year at the helm of the Gasolero, in which he formed the squad that would end up being promoted to the National B a few months after the hand of Ricardo Rezza, Biggeri assumed in Chacarita, the club with which he had been champion of the Metropolitan B as a player in 1994.

And with him Funeral He also celebrated as DT two decades later: in just two months of work, he achieved promotion to the National B in November 2014, after defeating Villa Dálmine 1 to 0 and finishing first in zone A of the Metro B tournament in this year.

Then Biggeri did not do so well in his steps through Atlanta, Los Andes (two cycles) and Deportivo Cuenca in Ecuador. But this Monday he celebrated again with Tristán Suárez. “I think that to fight important things, the most important thing is the way of putting together the group. Fortunately, time proves me right. I have an extraordinary group and a wonderful coaching staff ”, said the DT after the consecration.

On Monday, Biggeri had to follow the match against San Telmo on television and from his home. On the bench was Horacio Peralta, his main assistant, and also his son Matías, the team’s physical trainer.