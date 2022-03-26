Much is said about the great trident that the Mexican team has in its attack, since they are three soccer players who play in European soccer and who have stood out with their respective teams, however, when they have come to put on the tricolor shirt, they have been have to.

Raúl Alonso Jiménez, who plays for Wolverhampton in England, Jesús “Tecatito” Corona (Seville from Spain) and Hirving Lozano (Napoli from Italy) have not been able to carry the tricolor in this tie, as the goals have been scarce.

Proof of this is that the Mexican team has scored just one goal in the last 3 games of the World Cup qualifying round for Qatar 2022, and they have not been able to score a goal in the last three games against the United States.

On paper, El Tri’s offensive trident is one of the best in the history of the national team, but the reality is that they have not been able to contribute what all the Mexican fans expect, which makes Javier “Chicharito” Hernández miss too much , who is erased by coach Gerardo Martino, even though he is the top scorer in the history of the tricolor.

While Martino is leading Mexico, Chicharito will not wear the national team shirt again, which is worrying as there are no other alternatives that can improve El Tri’s offensive anemia.

And it is that if we turn to the bench, we do not find someone from the hierarchy of Hernández, because Henry Martín is going through a low level of play, while Rogelio Funes Mori is injured, in addition to the fact that he has not been able to shine with the national team since his naturalization.

And what about Santiago Giménez, who is barely experiencing his first games with the senior team, and although he is expected to be, along with José Juan Macías, the future of the Mexican attack, the reality is that at this moment he cannot be asked to be the solution.

For now, the tricolor is still in third place in the Concacaf zone qualifier, and is close to securing its World Cup ticket, but the reality is that the lack of goals for this team is worrying, because in the World Cup will run into, for logical reasons, with higher level teams.

MOST QUALIFIED. After the matches played last Thursday, four more teams joined the list of guests for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. In Conmebol, the teams from Uruguay and Ecuador obtained their direct pass to the World Cup party, while in Asia they did the same. representatives of Japan and Saudi Arabia.

Let’s hope that Mexico is added to the list, and this could happen this Sunday; for this they will have to defeat Honduras as a visitor and wait for Costa Rica not to defeat El Salvador.

