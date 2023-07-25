This Monday July 24 Predictions for Public Assistance carried out the draw for Tris which offers you the opportunity to win from 5 to 50 thousand pesos.

sad is the cheapest betting drawbecause you can place your bet from only $1 pesos, selecting 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5 digits.

Depending on the modality you select, your opportunity to earn more money may increase.

Results Tris 07/24/2023

• HALF DAY | 31555 Multiplier

• OF THE THREE | 31606

• EXTRA | 78152

• OF THE SEVEN | 00095

• CLASSIC |

To participate, you should know that Tris’s polls will choose 5 numbers at random, to form a 5-digit figure that, by matching the numbers on your ticket or proof of participation in strict order, could earn you a lot of money.

Tris offers the opportunity to try your luck five times a day in the ‘Half Day, Three, Extra, Seven, Classic’ draws.

