This Monday July 24 Predictions for Public Assistance carried out the draw for Tris which offers you the opportunity to win from 5 to 50 thousand pesos.
sad is the cheapest betting drawbecause you can place your bet from only $1 pesos, selecting 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5 digits.
Depending on the modality you select, your opportunity to earn more money may increase.
Results Tris 07/24/2023
• HALF DAY | 31555 Multiplier
• OF THE THREE | 31606
• EXTRA | 78152
• OF THE SEVEN | 00095
• CLASSIC |
To participate, you should know that Tris’s polls will choose 5 numbers at random, to form a 5-digit figure that, by matching the numbers on your ticket or proof of participation in strict order, could earn you a lot of money.
Tris offers the opportunity to try your luck five times a day in the ‘Half Day, Three, Extra, Seven, Classic’ draws.
