Guardiola’s team beat Brighton 3-0 and are again at the top at +1 over Liverpool. The Gunners beat Stamford Bridge 4-2 and hook Tottenham fourth

City is back on top and Arsenal is unleashed at Chelsea. After Liverpool’s clear 4-0 over United, the round of recoveries for matches postponed during the season continues in the Premier League. The hero of the evening, at Citizens, is still Riyad Mahrez – author of a goal and an assist against Brighton – who gives Guardiola’s team a new overtaking on Salah and his teammates. At Stamford Bridge a spectacular derby is staged between the two Londoners, who already in the first half chase each other to the sound of goals: Nketiah opens, then it’s the turn of Werner, Smith-Rowe and Azpilicueta. In the second half, Nketiah and Saka put the signature on the definitive 2-4: the Gunners thus center the connection to Tottenham, fourth in the standings and in the Champions League area. Newcastle and Crystal Palace also take the field (1-0, Almiron’s goal), while Everton wins a point against Leicester City: Richarlison responds to Barnes, ends 1-1 at Goodison Park.

Chelsea 2-4 Arsenal – More than the London derby, it looks like the goal fair. Tuchel and Arteta opt for turnover, in view of the weekend’s matches against (respectively) West Ham and Manchester United. Among the Blues is Lukaku forward and the trio of James, Christensen and Sarr protecting Mendy. The Gunners, on the other hand, rely on Nketiah in attack: the intuition is right, 13 ‘is enough for the 22-year-old to unlock the match, flying towards the door after a wrong back pass from Christensen. At the first good chance Chelsea equalized with a shot from the edge by Werner, who mocked Ramsdale thanks to a deflection of the opposing defenders. Ten minutes of pause, then the show starts again: at 27 ‘Smith-Rowe beats Mendy with a billiard shot, immediately after Mount celebrates the hundredth presence in the Blues jersey with a cross to kiss for Azpilicueta, who enters at the right time and beats Ramsdale. In the second half, Nketiah scores again… “to the Pippo Inzaghi style”: a rebound mocking Sarr and Kanté in the penalty area, the Arsenal striker seizes the moment and puts the tip. In full recovery Saka closes the game from eleven meters, transforming the penalty awarded for a push from Azpilicueta.

Manchester City-Brighton 3-0 – Brighton fold at Etihad Stadium, after nearly an hour of resisting Pep’s suffocating tiqui-taca. Compared to the FA Cup match against Liverpool, Guardiola changes the attacking trident: out of Sterling, Jesus and Grealish, from 1 ‘there is Mahrez with Foden and Bernardo Silva. In the first half, City tries with Mahrez, Cancelo, De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva, but without success. After the break, the race unlocks and the Seagulls are unable to get back up. From a counterattack by De Bruyne came the 1-0 by Mahrez, who overtook Robert Sanchez with a shot “fouled” by an opponent. Ten minutes later, the Algerian catches Foden at the edge of the area: one more detour displaces the goalkeeper, the Citizens’ wild card climbs to 5 goals in 4 league games against Brighton. At 82 ‘Bernardo Silva’s trio also arrives, with an angled shot from outside the box.

Super Newcastle – The Magpies of the future are starting to take shape: the results say so, envied by everyone except… Liverpool. In the recovery against Crystal Palace, Howe’s team won 1-0 thanks to a shot at the cross by Almiron, who in the first half even nearly doubled. Palace wasted with Zaha and in the end lost 1-0, Newcastle thus rose to six consecutive home wins and 29 points collected in 2022: only Klopp’s Reds did better. Between Everton and Leicester, however, everything happens at the two extremes of the match: Barnes scores 0-1 on Maddison’s assist in the 5 ‘, Richarlison draws in the 93’.

April 20, 2022 (change April 21, 2022 | 00:38)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Tris #deI #City #Shot #Arsenal #poker #Chelsea