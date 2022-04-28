The Mexican team presented a very poor football yesterday against its counterpart from Guatemala in the friendly match played in Orlando. The youngsters from El Tri were very flat, attached to the game plan and afraid of breaking the tactical order; they showed a lack of mischief and a lack of courage to try something different, which led to a gray goalless draw.
One of the biggest morbidities regarding this meeting had to do with the presence of Marcelo Flores on the field of play. The young Mexican came on as a substitute in the 600th minute and although he showed a lot of attitude, he lacked flashes of quality. Despite this, the coaching staff of the absent Gerardo Martino highlights the virtues of Arsenal’s talent.
“Marcelo has many conditions and he is a boy who still has a lot to learn, but who is well evaluated in the National Team and will continue to be evaluated.”
– Jorge Theiler, technical assistant
Marcelo will continue to be called up for matches of the Mexican National Team, mainly in those that are not considered crucial for the preparation of the stellar team with a view to the World Cup and that young people may have activity.
