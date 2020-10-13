Highlights: Rebellion in BJP government of Tripura led by Chief Minister Biplab Deb

Rebels MLAs demand the party high command to remove Biplab Deb from the post of Chief Minister

A group of 8 MLAs from Tripura, led by Agartala MLA Sudip Roy Burman, camped in Delhi

There has been a revolt in the BJP government of Tripura led by Chief Minister Biplab Deb. Rebels MLAs have demanded the party high command to remove Biplab Deb from the chief minister’s post. At the same time, the responsibility of the Chief Minister of Tripura is requested to be given to Sudip Roy Burman, former Health Minister and Agartala MLA, who is headed by the former Chief Minister or the MLAs who have been rebelling. In such a situation, it has to be seen whether the central BJP leadership takes some decisions to please them (rebel MLAs) or are they able to stop the rebellion against Deb from the rival camp, because most of the rebel MLAs came from Congress Huh.

According to party sources, a group of around eight Tripura MLAs under Agartala MLA Sudip Roy Burman have been camping in Delhi since last Wednesday. According to sources, the rebel faction has met the BJP general secretary (organization) BL Santosh. On this, he has assured MLAs to send someone to the state and address their grievances. On the other hand, Biplab Deb himself spent more than a week in Delhi, informing the central leaders of the party about the ground situation in Tripura.

Sudhir Roy Burman left the Congress in 2018 and joined BJP

Sudeep Roy Burman is the son of former Tripura Chief Minister Sudhir Roy Burman. Sudeep left the Congress two years ago in 2018 to join BJP. Along with him six Congress MLAs also joined BJP.

Tripura: 12 BJP MLAs come to meet Nadda against Chief Minister Biplab

Played a big role in removing 25 years left government

Sudeep Roy Burman played a big role in strengthening the BJP-IPFT alliance in Tripura. The BJP-led coalition overthrew the left government in Tripura for 25 years with 35 out of 60 seats in power.

Deb cabinet reshuffle likely after Durga Puja

Sources have revealed that the rebel faction led by Sudeep has been demanding change of leadership or negotiation for at least some key ministerial posts in the state. It has also been learned that Deb’s cabinet may be reshuffled anytime after Durga Puja.

36 BJP MLAs in Tripura Assembly with 60 seats

The BJP has 36 MLAs in Tripura in a 60-member assembly with eight members of the local organization and the allied IPFT. The CPM has 16 MLAs.